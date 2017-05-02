Storm Team 27: Some sun Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Look for temperatures to cool into the upper 30’s. The risk for a shower or sprinkle will stay in the forecast through early morning.
Better weather into Wednesday afternoon with a high in the middle 50’s. Rain showers return Thursday and Friday. Turning colder this weekend.
THE FORECAST
Wednesday: Becoming partly sunny. Isolated shower or sprinkle early. (20%)
High: 56
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds. Chance for showers toward morning. (40%)
Low: 37
Thursday: Cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)
High: 57
Friday: Cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)
High: 60 Low: 52
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (70%)
High: 50 Low: 39
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 48 Low: 36
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Frost possible early.
High: 48 Low: 32
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Frost possible early.
High: 52 Low: 32
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 54 Low: 35
