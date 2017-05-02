Storm Team 27: Wind tapering off

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Windy early tonight with gusts to 30mph. The wind will taper off overnight. Look for temperatures to cool into the upper 30’s. The risk for a shower or sprinkle will stay in the forecast through early morning.

Better weather into Wednesday afternoon with a high in the middle 50’s. Rain showers return Thursday and Friday. Turning colder this weekend.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. Windy early. (40%)

Low: 39

Wednesday: Becoming partly sunny. Isolated shower or sprinkle early. (20%)

High: 56

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds. Chance for showers toward morning. (40%)

Low: 37

Thursday: Cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)

High: 57

Friday: Cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)

High: 60 Low: 52

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (70%)

High: 50 Low: 39

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 48 Low: 36

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Frost possible early.

High: 48 Low: 32

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Frost possible early.

High: 52 Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 54 Low: 35

