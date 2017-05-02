Storm Team 27: Wind tapering off

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Windy early tonight with gusts to 30mph.  The wind will taper off overnight.  Look for temperatures to cool into the upper 30’s.  The risk for a shower or sprinkle will stay in the forecast through early morning.

Better weather into Wednesday afternoon with a high in the middle 50’s.  Rain showers return Thursday and Friday.  Turning colder this weekend.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. Windy early. (40%)
Low: 39

Wednesday: Becoming partly sunny. Isolated shower or sprinkle early. (20%)
High: 56

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds. Chance for showers toward morning. (40%)
Low: 37

Thursday: Cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)
High: 57

Friday: Cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)
High: 60 Low: 52

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (70%)
High: 50 Low: 39

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 48 Low: 36

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Frost possible early.
High: 48 Low: 32

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Frost possible early.
High: 52 Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 54 Low: 35

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s