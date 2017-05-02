Susan Panyko Palinkas Obituary

GAINESVILLE, Florida – Susan Panyko Palinkas, 68, of Gainesville, Florida and formerly of Leavittsburg, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 12:36 p.m. in the Intensive Care Unit at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown, while visiting friends and family in Ohio while attending her 50th High School class reunion.

Susan was born on February 8, 1949 in Warren, the daughter of the late Charles P. Sr. and Dolores Larson Panyko.

A longtime resident of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Susan was a 1967 graduate of Chalker High School.

She has lived for the past 27 years in Florida, currently in Gainesville.

She is survived by sons, Scott (Kim) Palinkas and grandson, Cameron of Gainesville, Brian (Raina) Shey and grandsons, Avery, Spencer and Sterling of Gainesville; brother, Charles Panyko, Jr., of Warren; sister, Michelle Panyko Pearson of Chattanooga, Tennessee; nieces, Amy Anderson, Sara Panyko, Renee Panyko and Courtney Pearson; two great-nephews and two great-nieces.

A caring cremation has taken place under the guidance of the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, Warren, Ohio.

A Celebration of Life will take place at the home of Brian Shey on Saturday, May 6 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. in Gainesville, Florida.

Caring and Professional Arrangements for the Palinkas family are under the direction of the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, 330-392-5691.



