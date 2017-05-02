SWAT team, police raid 2 Youngstown homes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Youngstown raided two houses on the city’s east side on Tuesday morning.

Arrests were made as part of a secret indictment that was handed down last week.

Officers searched a home at the corner of Kimmel Street and Bentley Avenue and another one on Springdale Avenue.

Police didn’t say what they were looking for or what they found.

A SWAT team and several police units were part of the team that converged on the houses.

WKBN is working to get more details. This story will be updated when we receive more information.