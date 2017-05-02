SWAT team, police raid 2 Youngstown homes

Officers searched a home at the corner of Kimmel Street and Bentley Avenue and another one on Springdale Avenue

By Published: Updated:
Police in Youngstown raided two houses on the city's east side on Tuesday morning.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Youngstown raided two houses on the city’s east side on Tuesday morning.

Arrests were made as part of a secret indictment that was handed down last week.

Officers searched a home at the corner of Kimmel Street and Bentley Avenue and another one on Springdale Avenue.

Police didn’t say what they were looking for or what they found.

A SWAT team and several police units were part of the team that converged on the houses.

WKBN is working to get more details. This story will be updated when we receive more information. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s