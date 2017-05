MILTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A crash is delaying traffic on Interstate 76 westbound near mile marker 55.

A semi truck went off the road and into a ditch. There is debris on the roadway.

Crews are heading out to clear the road.

The Canfied post of Ohio State Highway Patrol said there is no road closure at this time, but traffic is backed up.

WKBN is heading out to the scene and will have more information. Check back here for updates or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at noon.