Utility companies working to restore power

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Edison and Penn Power are working to restore service to over 8,000 customers in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys following storms that rolled through Monday afternoon.

Here are the power outages and restore times as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday:

(Sourse: Ohio Edison and Penn Power – all restore times are estimates and worst-case scenarios. Power could be restored earlier)

COLUMBIANA COUNTY: 445 (restore time: Tuesday 3 p.m.)

BUTLER TOWNSHIP 62

CENTER TOWNSHIP 39

ELK RUN TOWNSHIP 7

HANOVER TOWNSHIP 16

HANOVERTON Fewer than 5

KNOX TOWNSHIP 5

LEETONIA 12

LISBON 10

MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP 8

PERRY TOWNSHIP 30

ROGERS Fewer than 5

SALEM 172

SALEM TOWNSHIP 34

UNITY TOWNSHIP Fewer than 5

WASHINGTONVILLE 19

WEST TOWNSHIP 26

MAHONING COUNTY: 2,893 (restore time 6 p.m. Wednesday, except for Green Township)

AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP 1,188

BEAVER TOWNSHIP 21

BOARDMAN TOWNSHIP 672

CAMPBELL 22

CANFIELD 113

CANFIELD TOWNSHIP 70

COITSVILLE TOWNSHIP 99

ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP 27

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP 51

GREEN TOWNSHIP 32 (restore Tuesday at 3 p.m.)

JACKSON TOWNSHIP Fewer than 5

LOWELLVILLE 5

POLAND TOWNSHIP 57

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP 12

STRUTHERS 24

YOUNGSTOWN 496

TRUMBULL COUNTY: 1,906 (restore time: Wednesday 7 a.m., except for Weathersfield Township)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP 87

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP 69

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP 316

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP Fewer than 5

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP Fewer than 5

GIRARD 15

GREENE TOWNSHIP Fewer than 5

GUSTAVUS TOWNSHIP 7

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP 20

HUBBARD Fewer than 5 160

HUBBARD TOWNSHIP 257

KINSMAN TOWNSHIP 10

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP 256

MCDONALD 65

MESOPOTAMIA TOWNSHIP 155

NEWTON TOWNSHIP Fewer than 5

ORANGEVILLE 6

VERNON TOWNSHIP 24

VIENNA TOWNSHIP 11

WARREN Fewer than 5

WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP 614 (restore time: Wednesday 6 p.m.)

PENNSYLVANIA

LAWRENCE COUNTY: 158 (restore time: Tuesday by 1 p.m., except for Pulaski and Mahoning townships)

HICKORY TOWNSHIP Fewer than 5

MAHONING TOWNSHIP Fewer than (restore: Wednesday by 1 a.m.)

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP 11

NEW BEAVER BOROUGH 10

NEW CASTLE CITY 23

NEW WILMINGTON BOROUGH Fewer than 5

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP 35

PULASKI TOWNSHIP 44 (restore: Wednesday by 6 p.m.)

SCOTT TOWNSHIP Fewer than 5 1

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP Fewer than 5

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP 22

UNION TOWNSHIP Fewer than 5

MERCER COUNTY: 2,754 (restore: Wednesday by 1 a.m., except for Hermitage City

CLARK BOROUGH 17

DEER CREEK TOWNSHIP 27

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP 70

EAST LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP Fewer than 5

FARRELL CITY 12

FINDLEY TOWNSHIP 21

FREDONIA BOROUGH Fewer than 5

FRENCH CREEK TOWNSHIP 7

GREENE TOWNSHIP 249

GREENVILLE BOROUGH 49

GROVE CITY BOROUGH 8

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP 77

HERMITAGE CITY 233 (restore time: Wednesday 7 a.m.)

JACKSON CENTER BOROUGH 12

JACKSON TOWNSHIP Fewer than 5

JAMESTOWN BOROUGH 7

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP 66

LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP 14

LAKE TOWNSHIP Fewer than 5

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP 17

MERCER BOROUGH 10 1

NEW VERNON TOWNSHIP 27

OTTER CREEK TOWNSHIP 55

PERRY TOWNSHIP 79

PINE TOWNSHIP 54

PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP 131

SALEM TOWNSHIP 185

SANDY CREEK TOWNSHIP 60

SANDY LAKE BOROUGH Fewer than 5

SANDY LAKE TOWNSHIP 31

SHARON CITY 13

SHARPSVILLE BOROUGH 18

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP 141

SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP 276

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP 82

SUGAR GROVE TOWNSHIP 89

WEST MIDDLESEX BOROUGH 15

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP 433

WHEATLAND BOROUGH Fewer than 5

WOLF CREEK TOWNSHIP 138

WORTH TOWNSHIP 37