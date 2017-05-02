Warren man charged with frequently calling 911 in non-emergencies

Dwane Reighard is charged with misuse of 911 system

By Published:
Dwane Reighard, charged with misuse of 911 in Warren.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man frequently warned against calling 911 in non-emergencies was arrested Friday after police said he called 911 with a complaint about his neighbor.

Police said 51-year-old Dwane Reighard was intoxicated and belligerent when he called a 911 dispatcher on Friday afternoon. He told the dispatcher that a man on the ninth floor of a Tod Avenue apartment complex, where he lived, was “causing a disturbance,” according to a police report.

The report said Reighard has been known to call 911 multiple times for non-emergencies. In one instance, he called because he was not able to find his keys.

On the way to the apartment, Reighard called 911 back to say his neighbor was threatening him.

Police questioned the neighbor that Reighard accused of threatening him, and the neighbor seemed surprised by the allegations, according to the report. He denied any problems between the two.

Police said Reighard was highly intoxicated and several open containers of alcohol were found in his apartment.

Reighard was arrested and charged with misuse of 911 system. He pleaded not guilty to the charge in court Monday and is set to appear again in court on June 20.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s