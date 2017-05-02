William R. Popson, Sr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – William R. Popson, Sr., 75, of Warren, passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 2, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born September 7, 1941 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a son of Andrew S. and Jennie (Wishnie) Popson.

William was employed as a welder for Van Huffle Tube and most recently as a truck loader for Denman Tire for several years prior to retiring.

He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps having served from 1958 – 1962.

He was of the Roman Catholic faith.

He was a member of the Army Navy Union Garrison 283 and ITAM #30 in Warren.

He was a Cleveland sports fan and enjoyed rooting for the Browns and Indians.

William was a kind, compassionate man and everyone’s friend. He touched the lives of many and will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Dottie Logston. He also leaves behind a daughter, Sandy (Joe) Johnston, of Galion, Ohio; a sister, Mary Jane (Robert) Hixenbaugh, of Howland; four grandchildren, Jeff, Bryan (Kirsten), Billy and Keenan and a great-granddaughter, Avianna.

He was preceded in death by his two sons, William, Jr. and David Popson and three brothers, Gerald, Andrew and James.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday, May 6 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave, Warren, with Rev. Fr. John R. Lody officiating.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon Saturday, May 6 at the funeral home.

Interment will take place in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren.

Please visit www.carlwhall.com to send condolences online to William’s family.



