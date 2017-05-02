Youngstown candidate closer to fulfilling childhood dream of being judge

Saturday, a local woman running for judge officially opened her campaign office.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in Youngstown moved Attorney Carla Baldwin one step closer to the office of city municipal court judge.

It’s her childhood dream to become a judge.

The Democratic candidate was born and raised in Youngstown.

If elected in November, Baldwin would be the first African American female judge in the Youngstown Municipal Court.

Her opponent, Anthony Sertick has more than 16 years of experience as Magistrate of the Youngstown Municipal Court and has presided over thousands of cases.

