Youngstown police find marijuana grow inside house where man was stabbed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were arrested and a man is recovering from stab wounds after a fight broke out inside a house on North Dunlap Avenue.

Officers were called about 4:30 p.m. Monday to a house in the 500 block of North Dunlap Avenue on reports of a knife fight.

When police got there, a woman inside the house, later identified as Alexis Digiacomo, 25, said she and her boyfriend, Samuel Johntony, 27, had gotten into an argument and that Johntony was punching holes in the wall,. DiGiacomo called her father who then sent his son, Mark DiGiacomo, and another man to the house to check things out, the report stated.

When Mark DiGiacomo arrived, he and Johntony argued and police say Johntony stabbed DiGiacomo in the chest. DiGiacomo left and headed to the emergency room at St. Elizabeth Hospital. The report did not state whether DiGiacomo drove himself or if the man he came to the house with drove to the hospital.

As police were getting information about a man showing up to the hospital with a stab wound, a search was being conducted of the house where officers found a marijuana grow operation in the basement, according to the police report.

Police seized a large marijuana growing tub containing 10 full-grown marijuana plants, a tote filled with marijuana, four bags of marijuana leaves and stems, pipes and bongs, a glass jar filled with marijuana, and $241 in cash found in a vehicle parked outside.

DiGiacomo and Johntony were both arrested and charged with drug possession.

Mark DiGiacomo was last listed in critical condition.

Johntony was arrested in February during a drug raid at a house on Midland Avenue.