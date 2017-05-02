Youngstown report: Man said he attacked woman with nunchucks and scissors

Ronald Washington, 60, told police, "I'm ready, take me in, I did it," according to a police report

Ronald Washington

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man told police that he attacked his home health care aide because she had a boyfriend.

Police were called about 11:40 a.m. to a home in the 1200 block of Salt Springs Road on reports of a stabbing.

When police arrived, they found a woman sitting in a car crying. They also saw a man in the doorway of the house, later identified as Ronald Washington, 60, who said to them, “I’m ready, take me in, I did it.”

When police questioned Washington, he told them that he had been having a relationship with the victim and that when she told him she had a boyfriend, he attacked her with scissors and nunchucks, according to a police report. Police found scissors and nunchucks on the floor by the bed.

The woman told police that Washington asked her if she had a boyfriend and when she said yes, he became irate and began insulting her. He then took a pair of scissors from his nightstand and began making slashing and stabbing motions, hitting her in the head, the report stated. The woman grabbed the scissors and suffered a cut to her hand.

The man said he was partially paralyzed and police had to take him out of the house in a wheelchair.

Washington was charged with felonious assault.

