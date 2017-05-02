Youngstown residents upset by Ohio Edison response time

Related Coverage Utility companies working to restore power

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Neighbors on the west side of Youngstown want to know when some of their downed lines will be picked up.

Erica Moore said she called Ohio Edison around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and told them the lines were down in her neighborhood. She said fire trucks came, and a person sat out all night watching the area but no one has been out yet.

Moore said she and her neighbors feel trapped and have no choice but to wait.

“I just don’t feel like we are a priority. This is dangerous, and we’ve got kids. Like, what are you saying? Our kids don’t matter? This is just, it’s an insult,” she said.

Glenn Parker, who lives in the neighborhood, said he can’t get into his house due to live wires that are on his porch.

Moore said Ohio Edison told her that they couldn’t give her a time that they would be able to come out.

WKBN spoke with Ohio Edison on Tuesday. Spokesman Mark Durbin said they are bringing in additional crews to deal with the approximately 5,000 customers were without power on Tuesday morning.

“We are also bringing additional personnel from the Cleveland-area, from other Ohio Edison areas and even Toledo Edison to assist with the restoration process,” he said.

Still, he said it may be until Wednesday night when all power is restored.

Power was knocked out to more than 10,000 customers after a strong storm rolled through the Mahoning Valley on Monday afternoon.

Ohio Edison has its own team of meteorologists tracking the weather, so Durbin said they’re on alert for the next storm with high winds. That is expected to make its way through the area on Tuesday.