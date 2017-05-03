28th Strimbu BBQ gives out onions, $10,000 scholarship

13 students were given $2,000 scholarships, while Haylee Mathews of Lakeview High left with a $10,000 scholarship

By Published: Updated:
The 2017 Strimbu Memorial BBQ took place Wednesday much the same way it has for the past 28 years. There's all the food you can eat, scholarships -- including one for $10,000 -- and a bag of onions on your way out.

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2017 Strimbu Memorial BBQ took place Wednesday much the same way it has for the past 28 years. There’s all the food you can eat, scholarships — including one for $10,000 — and a bag of onions on your way out.

Sandy Lake’s Wildwood Express greeted people outside the Yankee Lake Ballroom — right next to the truck that was giving away the bags of Vidalia onions — which everyone takes home.

“Nick and Tom Strimbu, back in the day when they started Nick Strimbu Inc. — the trucking company — one of their first jobs was going down to Georgia and hauling these onions,” said Rocky Vadala, who passed out onions.

Out back, Chrystal’s Catering handled all the barbecue, as there were several large grills going at one time filled with beef, chicken, pork, turkey and duck.

“I think this is the biggest barbecue there is in our area,” Jeff Chrystal said.

And by big, we’re talking 1,600 people. Committee members said you don’t really have to sell the tickets — people come to you asking for them.

Brookfield’s Kristin Kirila, was at her 10th Strimbu BBQ.

“I think everybody likes to come here and see all the business people and see everybody that they haven’t seen,” she said.

The Strimbu BBQ — in its 28th year — was started to honor Nick Strimbu, who passed away in 1989, as way to have fun and give back.

“Since its inception, we’ve raised over $3 million for charity,” said Jim Grasso, president of the Stimbu Foundation. “Scholarships tonight, you’ll see we’re honoring 14 of our brightest young students.”

Thirteen of those students were given $2,000 scholarships, while Haylee Mathews of Lakeview High left with the grand prize — a $10,000 scholarship.

For more on Nick Strimbu Inc., you can visit its official website here. You can also donate to the Strimbu Memorial Fund here. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s