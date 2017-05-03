Allowing alcohol on downtown Warren streets could be in the works

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – One day, you may be able to walk around parts of downtown Warren with an alcoholic beverage in hand.

Warren City Council is in the early stages of considering an open container law, which would allow people to drink alcohol in designated areas of the entertainment district.

The city established its entertainment district a few years ago but has yet to move forward on open containers.

Paul Clouser, who lives downtown, said the open container law is a good idea but would need to be tightly regulated.

“It should be permitted specifically for an event with a start time and an end time. The designation would be with a specific cup, whether it be a red Solo cup or whatever, with a wristband.”

The open container law could only be for the city’s entertainment district along Market Street and including the area by Courthouse Square.

One idea discussed at Wednesday evening’s council meeting was allowing people to drink outside of a beer tent at downtown events like the Italian Fest.

Not everyone at the meeting believed a 24/7 open container law would be a good thing.

“We would have to craft a specific piece of legislation,” Councilman Eddie Colbert said. “I don’t believe there’s anyone who would say, ‘Yeah, open container!'”

Councilman John Brown had a concern about police regulation.

“How do you determine a legitimate person downtown with a craft beer from somewhere versus someone taking advantage of the system?” he questioned.

The police chief was not at Wednesday’s meeting.

The Lime Tree is one business that holds a liquor license in the entertainment district. One of the owners said she thinks the open container law would help them grow their business, but she doesn’t think it should be for all hours of the day.

