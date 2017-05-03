Anne Danko Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Anne Danko, age 90, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

She was born on October 2, 1926, the daughter of the late John and Anna Dubiecki.

Anne was preceded in death by her husband, George Danko; brothers, John Dubiecki, Michael Dubiecki and Edward Dubiecki and her sister, Mary Porubensky.

She is survived by her four children, Linda Crystal of North Ridgeville, Ohio, Marlene McCarty of Cortland, Ohio, Jeff Danko of Littleton, Colorado and Nancy Fitzgerald of Pineville, North Carolina. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Ryan Fitzgerald of Monroe, North Carolina, Shawn Fitzgerald of Naples, Florida, Adam Danko of Parker, Colorado and Cody Danko of Littleton, Colorado. She has nine great-grandchildren, Jade, Sage, Logan and Landon Fitzgerald, all of Naples, Florida and Cambelle, Peighton, Palmer and Pressley and Hayden Danko, all of Parker, Colorado.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials be made in her name to the American Heart Association.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 5 at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren.

The family will greet friends for one hour following the services at the funeral home.

