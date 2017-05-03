Annie Ruth McMullen Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Annie Ruth McMullen passed away Wednesday, May 3 at the age of 85.
She was born December 28, 1931.
No service to be held.
Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc., Youngstown, Ohio.
