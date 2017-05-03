Attorneys asking for release of Warren teen accused of killing father

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A hearing is taking place to decide if teenager Bresha Meadows will have to stay in custody as her case moves forward to trial.

Meadows accused of shooting and killing her father last summer and is charged with aggravated murder.

Her family has said the teen witnessed years of abuse and was just protecting her mom.

WKBN 27 First News Weekend Anchor Julie Bercik is at that hearing, she’ll have new details in the case starting on First News at 5 p.m. Check back here for updates on the decision.