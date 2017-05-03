Attorneys asking for release of Warren teen accused of killing father

A hearing is taking place to decide if Bresha Meadows will have to stay in custody as her case moves forward to trial

The 14-year-old girl accused of shooting and killing her father appeared in court on Tuesday.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A hearing is taking place to decide if teenager Bresha Meadows will have to stay in custody as her case moves forward to trial.

Meadows accused of shooting and killing her father last summer and is charged with aggravated murder.

Her family has said the teen witnessed years of abuse and was just protecting her mom.

