Beaver Twp. eagle’s nest draws photographers hoping for perfect shot



BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – An eagle’s nest in southern Mahoning County is attracting nature photographers from miles away. They’re camping out to catch a glimpse of the area’s most easily accessible eagle family, which now includes baby triplets.

Friends Andy Tindor and Daniel Woods drove the hour and 15 minutes from Steubenville to break out their telephoto lenses. They were after the eagle’s nest on Lipply Road at the south end of Pine Lake in Beaver Township.

Woods doesn’t sell his pictures, but he still shares them.

“I usually post them on Facebook or some other social media site, like Flickr, or something like that,” he said.

Tindor said it can be hit or miss trying to get a good shot.

“Sometimes you have a lot of good luck getting them flying in or taking off. Other times, you’re up here for a few hours and they’re just sitting in a tree.”

The location of the eagle’s nest makes it easy to photograph, either with fancy cameras or a simple cell phone. It’s set high in a big, dead tree right next to the road.

Across the street from the nest, a pathway has been carved out so cars can park and people can watch.

Donald Sawders, of Columbiana, said he’s seen up to 15 photographers along the road at one time. He comes to the nest every day, looking for the perfect shot.

Ask any of the photographers what that is, and they’ll tell you the same thing:

“You wait for that eagle to take off and get them in flight,” Sawders said.

“I kind of like it when they’re either coming in, their claws are aimed right at the nest,” Woods said.

“Yeah, where you can see their talons popping out,” Tindor said.

Tindor has photographed this nest a hundred times. His favorite pictures are of a mom and dad, and the most sought after photo of an eagle landing with its wings spread wide.

The nest will be active for about another 45 days until the eaglets mature and leave. Then the adults will start roaming.

