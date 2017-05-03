Court receives full autopsies of 8 slayings in 1 family

Court filings Wednesday indicated the reports from the Pike County coroner have been submitted under seal

By Published:
Several members of the Rhoden were killed in an execution style massacre in Pike County, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio Supreme Court has received the unredacted autopsy reports from eight slayings in one family as it considers media lawsuits seeking access to those full reports from the unsolved case.

REDACTED AUTOPSY REPORTS.

Court filings Wednesday indicated the reports from the Pike County coroner have been submitted under seal following the justices’ April 19 request for them.

The case involves seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family who were found shot to death at four homes in southern Ohio last year.

The Columbus Dispatch and The Cincinnati Enquirer separately sued for access to the full autopsies.

Authorities want to shield information, arguing its release could compromise their investigation. The coroner says victims’ relatives raised concerns about sharing details of how their loved ones died.

BIGGER REWARD SOUGHT IN THE UNSOLVED CASE BUT WILL IT HELP?

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s