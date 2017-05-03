Damon McVay Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Damon McVay, 23, of Bacon Avenue, passed away Wednesday evening, May 3 at his home.

Damon was born July 10, 1993 in Salem, a son of Dawn Eisenbraun Croft and had been a lifelong resident of the community.

He was a 2012 graduate of Crestview High School.

He had worked as a cook for R’s Pizza in Columbiana and most recently as a technician in the family business, RHI Construction.

He enjoyed video games as well as reading and anime. He always felt the best day of his life was spent in Atlanta, Georgia.

Damon is survived by his mother, Dawn Croft (Rick May), East Palestine; his maternal grandmother, Donna Smith, East Palestine; a sister, Kailee Piverotto-Ruiz (Jon), Columbiana; a brother, Ricky May, East Liverpool; as well as numerous other brothers, sisters and other family and friends, especially best friends, Colton, Collin and Logan.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 7:00 p.m., at the First Church of Christ, East Palestine, with Robert Helbeck officiating.

Friends will be received at the church one hour prior to the time of the service from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Arrangements were with Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.



