Doris E. Seger Obituary

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Doris E. Seger, 88, formerly of 10 Fredonia Rd., passed away at 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at The Grove at Greenville, Hempfield Township.

She was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on May 26, 1928, to the late, Clarence and Marie (Vath) Heasley.

Doris was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Greenville American Legion Auxiliary.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, gardening, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was married to Harry M. Seger, Jr. on January 27, 1946 and he preceded her in death on March 22, 2004.

Doris is survived by a son, Dale E. Seger of Greenville; two grandchildren, Jeremy Seger of Pittsburgh and Dorilynn Mincer and her husband, Matthew, of Greenville; a great-grandson, Kai Mincer of Greenville; a sister, Nancy Zarecky and her husband, Ike, of Donnellsville, Ohio; a brother, Roy Heasley and his wife, Jane and a daughter-in-law, Vickey Seger of Fredonia.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Heasley.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2017, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.

Funeral and committal services will follow the visitation, at 4:00 p.m., with Rev. Nathan Seckinger, pastor of Greenville Alliance Church, officiating.

Burial will be held on Monday, May 8, 2017 at America’s Cemetery in Hermitage.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.



