Indians put Kluber on 10-day DL with back issue

Kluber is 3-2 with a 5.06 ERA in six starts this season.

By Published:
Cleveland Indians, Progressive Field – Cleveland, Ohio

DETROIT (AP) – The Cleveland Indians have put ace right-hander Corey Kluber on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain.

Kluber was removed from Tuesday night’s game at Detroit after three innings because of back discomfort. The Indians recalled right-hander Joe Colon from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

Kluber is 3-2 with a 5.06 ERA in six starts this season. His durability was crucial last year, when he helped the Indians win the American League pennant despite injuries that decimated the rest of the starting rotation. Kluber has made at least 32 starts in each of the last three seasons, and he won the Cy Young Award in 2014.

Colon has made nine relief appearances at Columbus this year, posting an ERA of 0.87.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s