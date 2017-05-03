James W. Clark Obituary

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP – James W. Clark, 67, of Howland Township, died Wednesday afternoon, May 3, 2017 at Hospice House in Poland.

He was born September 30, 1949 in Indiana, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Leroy and Dorothy Sheesley Clark.

Jim was a 1967 graduate of Indiana, Pennsylvania High School and later received his electrician certification from the New Castle School of Trades.

He served in the Army in Vietnam during the Vietnam War.

Jim initially worked for Ohio Edison as an electrician and lineman and retired in 2015 after 31 years of service as an electrician at Process Innovations in Vienna.

Jim was a member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church where he mowed the grass, was a member of the “garden angels” with the landscaping and prepared the wiring to have electricity at Howland Park for the church picnics. He helped friends with electrical work for anyone who asked and at no charge.

Jim loved spending time with his family, his beloved grandchildren and his friends.

He loved spending time outdoors and loved country music. He was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed model railroading, fishing, golfing and gardening.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Kathleen M. Holly Clark, whom he married November 22, 1986; a daughter, Christine A. (Michael) VanValien of Cortland; five grandchildren, who were the apples of his eye, Ethyn and Kenley Johns and Giana, Gavin and Gemma VanValien and one brother, Ron (Judy) Clark of Indiana, Pennsylvania.

One daughter, Tammy S. Johns and one sister, Debbie Malone have both preceded him in death.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 8 at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 2053 North Road N.E. in Warren, with Father Kenneth Bachofshy officiating.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren, where the Panachyda prayer service will be at 6:00 p.m.

Burial will be at Pineview Memorial Park in Warren, where military honors will be accorded.

Memorial contributions may be made to the memorial fund at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.robertsclarkchapel.com.



