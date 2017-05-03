Litterer gets pop cans tossed back at him in Youngstown

The incident unfolded about 2:42 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Lemoyne and Midlothian boulevards

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police were called after a man tossed a pop can, half full of soda, at the driver of a car who tossed it out.

The incident unfolded about 2:42 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Lemoyne and Midlothian boulevards.

According to a police report, James Jones, 24, of Youngstown was stopped at a red light and threw two pop cans out of his car. A man in a car behind him at the light beeped his horn and threw up his hands in an attempt to get Jones to pick up the pop cans.

When Jones did not pick up the cans, the man got of his car, picked up the cans and threw them through the driver’s side window of the car at Jones, causing a half-full pop can to spill onto Jones and the interior of his vehicle.

When police arrived, both men gave the same account of the chain of events, but the man who threw the pop cans said he didn’t realize there was liquid left in one of the cans, according to the report.

The suspect told police that Jones should not litter and “maybe next time he won’t,” the report stated.

Two Squirt pop cans were collected and taken as evidence. While an incident of assault was listed on the report, it did not indicate if anyone was charged.The name of the man who threw the pop cans was not listed on the police report.

