Marjorie Joyce Morrison Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2017 at Greater Friendship Baptist Church, for Mrs. Marjorie J. Morrison who transcended to her Heavenly home, Wednesday, May 3 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born September 8, 1944 in Youngstown a daughter of Alfonso and Amanda Wallace Smith.

She was a 1962 graduate of North High School and married the love of her life Willis “Bill” Morrison, December 6 1962.

She had been employed as an electrical worker for General Electric for 30 years, retiring in 2002.

She was a faithful member of Greater Friendship Baptist Church where she sang with the Voices of Victory and served as Assistant Director for the Dress for Success Ministries.

She was an avid line dancer and member of the Royal Line Dancers Group. She was known as “Queen” of the line dancers. She loved her family dearly and loved to shop.

She leaves to cherish her memories and rejoice in peace, her loving husband of 54 years, Willis “Bill” Morrison; three sons, Donald (Robine) of McKinney, Texas, David of Youngstown and Douglas of Columbus; siblings, Carole Smith and Norma Muwaliff; two granddaughters, Eboni and Kayla Morrison all of McKinney, Texas and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church with services beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

