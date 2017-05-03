Ohio braces for naloxone-resistant fentanyl making its way to the state

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Drug Enforcement Administration is issuing a warning about a rare and dangerous drug making its way into Ohio. This form of heroin is even more deadly than others.

The DEA said they’ve seen cases of heroin laced with acrylfentanyl in the Miami Valley in southwest Ohio that could start making its way to the Columbus area.

Acrylfentanyl is 100 times more powerful than morphine.

DEA reports show that acrylfentanyl seized and tested by the forensic labs in Dayton and Miami Valley started appearing in December.

Miami Valley tested 130 cases of acrylfentanyl. Of those, 58 cases have tested pure.

“I don’t think it’s anything new. It’s just something where the narcotic traffickers, these heroin traffickers, are adding it to their heroin,” said Michael Bulgin, Assistant Special Agent with the Columbus Drug Enforcement Administration.

The white powder substance is manufactured in China and smuggled into the United States from the Mexican border.

“We do not have any information that indicates we have seen the acrylfentanyl in the Columbus area,” Bulgin said.

DEA agents said that does not mean the drug won’t make its way to other parts of the state soon.

While an addict can be revived with naloxone, first responders said it could take several doses to save a person’s life.

“As far as getting a stronger fentanyl added to the heroin, if that causes us to have to continue to give Narcan until we get their breathing back, we will continue to give them Narcan,” said Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin.

Unlike carfentanil, which is used as an animal tranquilizer, acrylfentanyl has no purpose at all.

