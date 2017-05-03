Police arrest 2nd suspect in Niles jewelry store robbery

Cedis Martin is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery and kidnapping

By Published:
Cedis Martin

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have arrested a second suspect, charged with robbing a Niles jewelry store last week.

Cedis R. Martin, 30, of Warren, is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery and kidnapping. The charges are in connection to the armed robbery at Direct Jewelry Outlet on April 25.

Martin was charged after investigators searched the home he was renting on Perkinswood Boulevard. Police said they also found 324 jewelry items with the sales stickers attached as well as five items people brought into the store to repair.

Zachary E. Bradford, 35, was also arrested in connection with the robbery.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s