Police arrest drug trafficking suspects after Youngstown raids

Investigators said they recovered four handguns, a shotgun and ammunition during their searches

Andrew Blackmon, Richard Buchanan, Robert Howell, William Howell, Edward Mclane, Benjamin Reynolds arrested as a result of drug raids in Youngstown May 2.
Clockwise, from top left: Andrew Blackmon, Richard Buchanan, Robert Howell, Benjamin Reynolds, Edward McLane and William Howell.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Six men are facing charges as a result of three raids on Youngstown’s east side on Tuesday.

Andrew Blackmon, Richard Buchanan, Robert Howell, William Howell, Edward McLane and Benjamin Reynolds are in Mahoning County Jail, facing drug trafficking charges.

Todd Werth, special agent in charge of the Youngstown’s FBI office, said the raids were a result of secret indictments filed last week in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Investigators recovered four handguns, a shotgun and ammunition during their searches, Werth said.

Leaders with the Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force said they had been investigating this case for over a year as a result of neighborhood complaints about organized drug activity in the area.

The raids were conducted by the FBI, Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force, the Youngstown Police Department’s Community Police Division, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The suspects are all expected in court early next week.

