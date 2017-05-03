Protect yourself from widespread Google Docs spam email phishing attack

Scammers could have full access to your Google account if you're not careful

Published:
google phishing attack
COLUMBUS (WCMH) – If you receive an email sharing a Google Docs document with you, do not open it.

The emails appear to come from a legitimate email address and provide a link that appears to be a legitimate Google address.

Gizmodo reports that reporters from BuzzFeed, Hearst, New York Magazine and Vice magazine have received the invitations.

Clicking the link brings you to a screen that looks nearly identical to a legitimate Google login screen. Going further allows the scammers to have full access to your Google account.

A video showing how the attack progresses was posted to Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

If you are affected and still have access to your account, you can take steps to remove the permissions of the fake app.

  1. Go to myaccount.google.com/permissions
  2. Find the app called “Google Docs”
  3. Revoke all permissions

After removing permissions for the app, change your password.

To avoid the possibility of a phishing attack affecting you, you can set up a security key or two-step authentication, to increase your Google account’s security.

