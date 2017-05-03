Protect yourself from widespread Google Docs spam email phishing attack

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – If you receive an email sharing a Google Docs document with you, do not open it.
The emails appear to come from a legitimate email address and provide a link that appears to be a legitimate Google address.
Gizmodo reports that reporters from BuzzFeed, Hearst, New York Magazine and Vice magazine have received the invitations.
Clicking the link brings you to a screen that looks nearly identical to a legitimate Google login screen. Going further allows the scammers to have full access to your Google account.
A video showing how the attack progresses was posted to Twitter Wednesday afternoon.
@zeynep Just got this as well. Super sophisticated. pic.twitter.com/l6c1ljSFIX
— Zach Latta (@zachlatta) May 3, 2017
If you are affected and still have access to your account, you can take steps to remove the permissions of the fake app.
- Go to myaccount.google.com/permissions
- Find the app called “Google Docs”
- Revoke all permissions
After removing permissions for the app, change your password.
To avoid the possibility of a phishing attack affecting you, you can set up a security key or two-step authentication, to increase your Google account’s security.