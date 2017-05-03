Residents explain why Mathews’ school levy just can’t pass

Related Coverage Voters reject Mathews Schools’ fifth attempt at new building



CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Last night, Mathews School District’s fifth attempt at getting additional money from voters failed yet again. It needs a lot of money to replace its aging buildings with a brand new one and residents say every dollar adds up.

The final margin was greater and a higher percentage on Tuesday than when the levy failed in November.

“It’s just not an accessible goal here, not with the amount of millage,” said Mary Swift, of Vienna.

George Bradley, also of Vienna, said voting “no” on the school levy was an easy decision. He owns 135 acres over three properties, paying $8,760 a year in taxes on them.

“It was about a dollar an hour, every hour of every day, and every day of the year and I couldn’t go any further than that,” Bradley said.

The state considers Mathews a wealthy school district and would only contribute 16 percent of the funding for a new building. In order for that to happen, though, Mathews has to pass a bond issue first. It’s failed five times now.

The majority felt it was too costly, even to replace the high school that was built in 1915 and is in need of major repairs.

The district’s two elementary schools are over 50 years old. In fact, Currie Elementary needs $30,000 for a water filtration system after high arsenic levels were found in its drinking water.

“We have three buildings that we maintain. Had this bond issue passed, that would be maintaining a single building,” Superintendent Lew Lowery said.

Mathews has been holding new building plans for four years. It has land for a new $25 million K-12 building on the old Prestwick Golf Course, but it may be a while before that property turns into a school.

“Don’t make a lot of sense to spend $24 million for the taxpayers and have a building that’s up to snuff, air conditioning, when they might only use it a week or two a year,” Bradley said. “A building does not educate the kids, it’s the teachers. I can see giving the teachers raises for good teachers, but as far as a building?”

Lowery said if they’re going to put the issue on the ballot once again, something has to change.

“Obviously, it’s going to have to be different than what we’ve done in the past because what we’ve done in the past hasn’t worked.”

The Mathews School Board meets later this month to consider a sixth attempt at asking voters to approve a school funding plan.

