Sally Ann (Frank) Keisel Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsyvania – Sally Ann (Frank) Keisel, 83, of 3025 Lamor Rd., Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away at 10:02 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at the residence of her son, Pat, in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

She was born in DuBois, Pennsylvania on February 27, 1934 to the late, Francis and Ione (Biddell) Frank.

When Sally was young, her family moved to West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, where she attended school. She was a 1952 West Middlesex High School graduate.

Sally spent most of her life as a homemaker, raising her two sons.

She enjoyed watching television and gardening and especially taking care of the flowers and hedges around the house.

Sally was united in holy matrimony to Arthur Maurice Keisel on December 3, 1955 at the Presbyterian Church in West Middlesex. Arthur preceded her in death on February 26, 1985.

Sally is survived by two sons, Arthur “Pat” Patrick Keisel and his wife, Debra, of Hermitage and Bryan A. Keisel of Pittsburgh; one granddaughter, Kimberley Ann Keisel-Brown and her husband, Michael, of Greenville and two great-grandchildren, Kyla Ann Zuschlag and Kason Lee Smeltzer, both of Greenville.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert “Bob” Frank.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 8, 2017, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.

A funeral service with committal prayers will be held at the funeral home, following the visitation, at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2017, with Rev. Jerry Hunter, associate pastor of Greenville Alliance Church, officiating.

Burial will take place at Shenango Valley Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.



