Shirley Mae Morris Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – Shirley Mae Morris, 78, of Columbiana-Lisbon Road, passed away early Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Shirley was born December 18, 1938 in Salem, the daughter of Samuel and Frances Boyles Morris.

She was a graduate of East Palestine High School and attended beauty school.

She had worked as a stylist at JC Penney and the Morning Journal News in outside sales.

She was a member of the Mount Calvary United Methodist Church.

Shirley enjoyed flower gardening, puzzles, reading, feeding the birds, playing the organ, ceramics, cross stitching and was an avid Indians fan.

Shirley is survived by three sons, Randy (Jeneane, her caregiver) Culler of Lisbon, Rick Culler and Jay Culler of Columbiana; brother, Samuel Ray (Beth) Morris; three grandchildren, Andy, Randy, Jr., Heather and Leighann; nine great-grandchildren, Ally-Nicole, Sarah, Maleena, Paige, Matthew, Emma, Alexandra, Gregory, Jr. and Zackary as well as her faithful companion, her dog, Pita.

The family wants to thank the Southern Care Hospice in Austintown for all their care.

Following the wishes of Shirley, no services will be observed at this time.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.



Order Flowers Here