Storm Team 27: Mostly sunny and Dry

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING: Mostly sunny and dry this afternoon. High temperatures will stay in the middle 50s. The break from the wet weather will be short-lived. The chance for showers returns late tonight and sticks around for the rest of the workweek.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 56

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Chance for showers toward morning. (40%)

Low: 37

Thursday: Cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)

High: 57

Friday: Cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)

High: 60 Low: 52

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (70%)

High: 50 Low: 39

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 48 Low: 36

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Frost possible early.

High: 48 Low: 32

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Frost possible early.

High: 52 Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 54 Low: 35

