Storm Team 27: Some sunshine on the way

There’s the chance for an isolated shower early this morning. Otherwise expect better weather today. Clouds will be around to start the day, but expect partly to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. High temperatures will stay in the middle 50s. The break from the wet weather will be short-lived. The chance for showers returns late tonight and sticks around for the rest of the workweek.

Today: Becoming partly sunny. Isolated shower or sprinkle early. (20%)
High: 56

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Chance for showers toward morning. (40%)
Low: 37

Thursday: Cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)
High: 57

Friday: Cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)
High: 60 Low: 52

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (70%)
High: 50 Low: 39

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 48 Low: 36

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Frost possible early.
High: 48 Low: 32

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Frost possible early.
High: 52 Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 54 Low: 35

