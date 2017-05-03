Student rushed to hospital after fall from 5th floor balcony

The fall from the balcony of the Carlow University Commons building to the pavement occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (AP) – An official says a male student was taken to a hospital after a fall from a fifth-floor balcony at a Catholic university in Pittsburgh.

Carlow University spokesman Drew Wilson said the fall from the balcony of the University Commons building to the pavement occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He said the student was rushed to a hospital. No information about his condition was immediately available.

University and Pittsburgh police are investigating. Wilson said this is finals week at the university, which has about 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students.

