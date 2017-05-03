Trumbull County indictments: May 2, 2017

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on May, 2, 2017:

Zachary Eric Bradford: Three counts of aggravated robbery and kidnapping with firearm specifications

William Crenshaw, III: Carrying a concealed weapon

Rashaud Ray Mallory: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Ralph Kareen Tidmore: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine and heroin and three counts of aggravated possession of drugs with firearm and forfeiture specifications, carrying a concealed weapon, tampering with evidence and two counts of having weapons while under disability

Duane Edward Spagnola: Theft

Christopher Priddy, Jr.: Grand theft and theft from a protected class

David Everett Wilson: Possession of cocaine

Laura Michelle Watson: Three counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Richard G. Spencer, II: Felonious assault

Rachel E. Thomas: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility and possession of heroin

Jamir Kamar Fudge: Aggravated burglary, felonious assault and aggravated robbery with firearm specifications. In a separate case, Fudge is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Kellie June White: Aggravated possession of drugs

Kenneth Lee Foster: Receiving stolen property

Kevin Maurise Robinson: Two counts of robbery

Shane Edward Turner: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Christopher S. Stercula: Possession of heroin

Jeffrey Allen Miller: Receiving stolen property

Neal Curtis Cowfer, Jr.: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Sean Michael Clemens: Two counts of aggravated murder with specifications of aggravated circumstances, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, arson and tampering with evidence

Douglas Scott Day: Aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder with firearm specifications

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.