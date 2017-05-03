Trumbull County indictments: May 2, 2017

By Published:
Courtroom Generic

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) –  A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on May, 2, 2017:

Zachary Eric Bradford: Three counts of aggravated robbery and kidnapping with firearm specifications

William Crenshaw, III: Carrying a concealed weapon

Rashaud Ray Mallory: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Ralph Kareen Tidmore: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine and heroin and three counts of aggravated possession of drugs with firearm and forfeiture specifications, carrying a concealed weapon, tampering with evidence and two counts of having weapons while under disability

Duane Edward Spagnola: Theft

Christopher Priddy, Jr.: Grand theft and theft from a protected class

David Everett Wilson: Possession of cocaine

Laura Michelle Watson: Three counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Richard G. Spencer, II: Felonious assault

Rachel E. Thomas: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility and possession of heroin

Jamir Kamar Fudge: Aggravated burglary, felonious assault and aggravated robbery with firearm specifications. In a separate case, Fudge is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Kellie June White: Aggravated possession of drugs

Kenneth Lee Foster: Receiving stolen property

Kevin Maurise Robinson: Two counts of robbery

Shane Edward Turner: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Christopher S. Stercula: Possession of heroin

Jeffrey Allen Miller: Receiving stolen property

Neal Curtis Cowfer, Jr.: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Sean Michael Clemens: Two counts of aggravated murder with specifications of aggravated circumstances, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, arson and tampering with evidence

Douglas Scott Day: Aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder with firearm specifications

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s