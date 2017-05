YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline earns their 12th win of the season over visiting Girard, 9-1. Jordyn Kenneally struck out 6 and allowed just 4 hits through seven innings of work.

Gia Calderone, Macy Ross, and Cassandra Hanuschak each had a pair of hits. Calderone drove in two runs while Ross and Hanuschak scored twice apiece.

Rosie Maderitz finished with two hits for Girard.

Ursuline will play host to Howland. Girard will welcome Lakeview tomorrow.