Weather stalls I-80/Route 62 construction project in Hubbard

The work is part of a $9.8 million project to resurface US Route 62 from the northern Hubbard corporation limit to the Pennsylvania state line

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Ramp closures that were set to take place for a construction project along Interstate 80 in Hubbard have been postponed due to inclement weather.

The ramp from I-80 westbound to Route 7/US Route 62 was set to close Wednesday, May 3 until Friday, May 5 but will remain open until next week.

The project, when it begins, will create occasional daily restrictions for pavement repairs and resurfacing. The work is part of a $9.8 million project to resurface US Route 62 from the northern Hubbard corporation limit to the Pennsylvania state line.

The project also includes repairs to five bridges, including the replacement and widening of the I-80 bridge over U.S. Route 62.

The entire project is to be completed by November 2017.

