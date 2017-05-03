Youngstown crime activity: Brothers charged in fight over drugs

Wednesday, April 26

3:05 p.m. – Oak Hill Avenue and Breaden Street, John Myles, 30, was charged with drug paraphernalia offenses following a traffic stop. Myles was a backseat passenger in a vehicle that was stopped after the driver failed to signal a turn, according to a police report. Myles was found to have fentanyl in his possession and officers said they saw a crack pipe lying in his lap, the report stated. The driver of the vehicle, Duane Jackson, was issued a traffic citation.

6:21 p.m. – W. Judson Avenue and Market Street, Arquise Miller, 26, was charged with drug possession, failure to comply with a police order and a traffic offense following a traffic stop. According to a police report, Miller ran through a stop sign at the corner of Parkcliffe and Hudson avenues. When officers tried to pull him over, he took off and led police on a chase to Market Street where he stopped because of the volume of traffic, the report stated. Police said they found a partially-smoked marijuana cigar in the car.

7:43 p.m. – 2000 block of Windsor Ave., a woman told police that her 4-year-old was playing outside when the child “brushed up” a small rock onto a truck that was stopped in the street. The woman said the man came out of his truck and busted out the front window of her house. Police found broken glass on the porch. They searched the area for the truck but didn’t find it.

Saturday, April 29

2:42 p.m. – Lemoyne and Midlothian boulevards, assault, police say a man tossed a pop can, half full of soda, at the driver of a car who tossed it out. According to a police report, a 24-yar-old man from Youngstown was stopped at a red light and threw two pop cans out of his car. A man in a car behind him at the light beeped his horn and threw up his hands in an attempt to get the driver to pick up the pop cans. When the driver did not pick up the cans, the man got out of his car, picked up the cans and threw them through the window of the car at the driver, causing a half-full pop can to spill onto the driver and the interior of his vehicle. Two Squirt pop cans were collected and taken as evidence. No charges were indicated on the report.

3:20 p.m. – 1100 block of Lansdowne Blvd., Ronald Smith was charged with disorderly conduct after an altercation between him and a woman. According to a police report, Smith was yelling obscenities, ordering the woman off of his property. The woman said she and Smith had argued earlier and that Smith broke the mirror off of her car, the report stated. Police said Smith admitted to breaking the mirror and continued to act aggressively toward the woman in their presence, even after being told numerous times to stop. Officers noted that Smith was “highly intoxicated,” according to the report.

9:10 p.m. – 900 block of Lyden Ave., a man told police he was robbed at gunpoint inside his home. A laptop and house keys were taken.

10:26 p.m. – Kimmet Street, a man told police he was punched by unknown males at John White Park.

10:35 p.m. – 400 block of Madera Ave., John Machel, 38, was charged with OVI after police found him passed out behind the wheel, according to a police report. When police approached the vehicle, they said they saw Michel’s head pop up and he started to drive away, the report stated. Police ordered Michel to stop, which he did. Officers said Michel was clutching a bag of blue pills and that his speech was slurred. Police said Michel refused a blood test but agreed to a field sobriety test, which he failed, according to a police report.

10:37 p.m. – 1000 block of Campbell St., a woman told police that there was a man in her house and she was being held hostage. When police arrived, they heard a woman screaming and a baby crying. Officers said the kitchen window screen was lying on the ground and a trash can had been pushed up to the window. The woman said a man had forced his way into the house and pointed a gun at her. She said he didn’t say anything and she didn’t think anything was missing from the house. Police searched the area for the suspect but didn’t find anyone.

11:02 p.m. – Hillman and W. Philadelphia streets, Curtis B. Cooper, Jr., 20, was charged with possession of marijuana and a traffic offense following a traffic stop.

Sunday, April 30

3:50 p.m. – 3300 block of Mahoning Ave., Amanda Korda, 35, was charged with theft following a stop on Interstate 680. Police recognized the car as one used in the theft at a Dollar General just moments before, according to a police report. Police observed two large clothes hampers in the backseat filled items taken from the store, the report stated.

5:09 p.m. – 3500 block of Mahoning Ave., Raymond Bell, 57, was charged with drug possession and disorderly conduct after police say they found Bell lying on the ground outside of the old Advanced Auto Parts store with two beer cans next to him. Officers said Bell was alert but slurring his words and urinated in front of them, the report stated. Police also found marijuana and a pipe in Bell’s pocket, according to the police report.

5:38 p.m. – 700 block of Hillsdale Ave., a man told police that he was assaulted during an argument with a woman he knows. He said he was hit in the leg with a baseball bat, pepper sprayed and that the woman threatened him with a gun.

6:03 p.m. – 4300 block of Southern Blvd., a couple told police that someone broke into their home while they were gone. They said when they returned home, a rear door was open and a window was open and that there were pry marks on the frame. The couple reported that $7,000 in cash, jewelry and a gun were taken from the house.

8:08 p.m. – 2100 block of Hillgrove Ave., a woman told police she was rear-ended by another vehicle following an argument. The woman suffered an injury to her knee.

9:37 p.m. – 4000 block of Rush Blvd., a woman told police someone broke into her house by kicking in the door. No apparent damage was visible.

Monday, May 1

11:40 a.m. – 1200 block of Salt Springs Rd., Ronald Washington, 60, was charged with felonious assault after police say he attacked his home health care aide. According to a police report, the victim told police that Washington attacked her with scissors and nunchucks after she told him she had a boyfriend. Washington told police he had been having a relationship with the victim and admitted to the assault, the report stated.

4:30 p.m. – 500 block of North Dunlap Ave., Alexis DiGiacomo, 25, and Samuel Johntony, 27, were arrested after police say a man was stabbed at their house and a marijuana grow was found in the basement, according to a police report. Police were initially called to the house on reports of a fight. When they got there, they found blood on the floor and had been notified that a man, identified as Mark DiGiacomo, had arrived at St. Elizabeth Hospital with a stab wound to the chest. While searching the house, officers found several large marijuana plants in the basement and bags of marijuana in the house, according to the report. DiGiacomo and Johnson were both charged with drug possession. Charges are pending in the stabbing.

Tuesday, May 2

12:26 a.m. – 200 block of Park Ave., a man told police that his ex-wife tried to hit him with a car because another woman was at his house.

2 a.m. – 500 block of Detroit Ave., a man told police that someone smashed the windshield of his car. A rock was found lying close to the vehicle. The man told police he thinks he knows who did it because the same person also broke the car window of another family member, the report stated.

4:54 a.m. – 3500 block of Kreiger Lane, William Strahin, 38, and Jason Strahin, 37, who are brothers, were charged with domestic violence and simple assault following a fight over drugs, according to a police report. The report stated that William Strahin accused Jason Strahin of stealing his drugs, which Jason Strahin denied. Their father, who is blind, was present during the altercation but couldn’t give an account of events, the report stated.

8:30 a.m. – 1700 block of Gertrude Place, a woman told police that someone broke into her house and took $380 and jewelry. The woman said she left her door open so her son could get in. When she arrived home, the house has been ransacked and the items were missing, the report stated.

3:08 p.m. – Helena Avenue, a woman told police that her boyfriend stole her rings. She said that her boyfriend has a key to her house and that he knew she kept the rings in her bedroom dresser.

3:30 p.m. – 3800 block of McGuffey Rd., a man told police that he got a call that someone was breaking into his business. When he went to check it out, he told police that he saw someone running from his business and a vehicle pulling away. The man followed the vehicle but lost it. He then saw the vehicle again parked on Van Dyke Street but no one was inside. The man gave police a picture of the license plate.

Disclaimer: The following reports do not reflect the total activities or calls received by the Youngstown Police Department.

