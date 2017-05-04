Angels of Easter Seals fashion show participants strut for good cause

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Angels of Easter Seals held its 40th annual spring fashion show on Thursday.

Money raised from sales and raffles goes to Easter Seals to help children and adults with disabilities, but its programs help all kinds of people in the area.

“It’s just an amazing organization. Not only do we do the children, we do the Youngstown hearing and speech, and adult services center in the 721 building in Boardman, and the Meals on Wheels,” Mary James said.

WKBN 27 First News Anchor Stan Boney walked with his longtime partner, Bianca Severino, once again this year. He wasn’t the only one from the WKBN team, though.

First News This Morning Anchor Lauren Wood hosted a segment of the event and Meteorologist Alex George, Anchor Mandy Noell, and reporters Christina Mullen and Molly Reed took part as well.

