Bell throws no-hitter; Lisbon clinches a share of the ITCL title

Lisbon will play at Kent State on Monday against McDonald.

By Published:
Lisbon Blue Devils High School Baseball - Lisbon, Ohio

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Logan Bell tossed a no-hitter and hit his first career home run in Lisbon’s 13-0 win over Wellsville. The Blue Devils won a share of the ITCL White Tier title and improved to 15-5 overall.

Bell threw 5-innings and struck out 3. Logan also finished with 4 RBIs and also a double. Cam Summers, the team’s cleanup hitter, belted a homerun also and closed out the contest with 3 base hits. David Toot also had 3 hits for the victorious Devils.

The Blue Devils will play at Kent State versus McDonald on Monday at 7 pm.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s