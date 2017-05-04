Bell throws no-hitter; Lisbon clinches a share of the ITCL title

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Logan Bell tossed a no-hitter and hit his first career home run in Lisbon’s 13-0 win over Wellsville. The Blue Devils won a share of the ITCL White Tier title and improved to 15-5 overall.

Bell threw 5-innings and struck out 3. Logan also finished with 4 RBIs and also a double. Cam Summers, the team’s cleanup hitter, belted a homerun also and closed out the contest with 3 base hits. David Toot also had 3 hits for the victorious Devils.

The Blue Devils will play at Kent State versus McDonald on Monday at 7 pm.