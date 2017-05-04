Cher to sing ‘Believe’ at Billboard Music Awards this month

NEW YORK (AP) – Cher will sing her late 1990s anthem “Believe” at the Billboard Music Awards this month.

Dick Clark Productions announced Thursday that Cher also will receive the ICON Award at the May 21 event in Las Vegas, where the singer is completing a residency at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo.

It will be her first awards show performance in more than 15 years.

Other artists set to take the stage at the Billboard Awards include Drake, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Celine Dion, Lorde, Nicki Minaj, Imagine Dragons, Florida Georgia Line and John Legend. The show will air live on ABC from T-Mobile Arena.