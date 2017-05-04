Cher to sing ‘Believe’ at Billboard Music Awards this month

It will be her first awards show performance in more than 15 years

By Published:
FILE - In this April 12, 2017 file photo, Cher arrives at the premiere of “The Promise” in Los Angeles. Cher will sing her late 1990s anthem “Believe” at the Billboard Music Awards this month. Dick Clark Productions announced Thursday, May 4, that Cher will also receive the ICON Award at the May 21 event in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (Associated Press)
FILE - In this April 12, 2017 file photo, Cher arrives at the premiere of “The Promise” in Los Angeles. Cher will sing her late 1990s anthem “Believe” at the Billboard Music Awards this month. Dick Clark Productions announced Thursday, May 4, that Cher will also receive the ICON Award at the May 21 event in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK (AP) – Cher will sing her late 1990s anthem “Believe” at the Billboard Music Awards this month.

Dick Clark Productions announced Thursday that Cher also will receive the ICON Award at the May 21 event in Las Vegas, where the singer is completing a residency at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo.

It will be her first awards show performance in more than 15 years.

Other artists set to take the stage at the Billboard Awards include Drake, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Celine Dion, Lorde, Nicki Minaj, Imagine Dragons, Florida Georgia Line and John Legend. The show will air live on ABC from T-Mobile Arena.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s