Closing time turns violent at Youngstown bar

The incident happened about 1:56 a.m. Wednesday at the Last Call Bar on South Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A bartender told police that a customer became enraged when she announced the bar was closing and attacked her.

The bartender told police that the altercation began with an argument between three patrons. The bartender said she tried to “de-escalate” the situation when a woman, who the bartender described as a regular, became hostile with her, according to a police report.

The bartender then announced she was closing down and that is when she said the woman hopped over the bar and started punching her.

Police said they were sent to a fight a short time later at a house on W. Delason Avenue where they encountered the suspect in the Last Call assault, the report stated.

Police issued the women a trespass warning for the Last Call bar.

