Crash backs up traffic on Interstate 80 in Liberty

Traffic is now moving in the area after a crash on Thursday afternoon

An accident is backing up traffic on Interstate 80 eastbound near the Belmont Avenue exit.
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic is now moving after an accident that backed up traffic for a short time on Interstate 80. eastbound near the Belmont Avenue exit.

The accident happened in the eastbound lanes near the Belmont Avenue exit, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Crews were heading out to the scene around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, but traffic began moving around 3 p.m.

WKBN is working to get more information on what happened and whether anyone is injured. Check back here for updates or watch WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m. 

