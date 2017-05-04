Dale Kathryn McCulley Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Dale Kathryn McCulley, 68, of Paulin Rd. in Lisbon, Ohio, passed away at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. McCulley was born December 11, 1948 in Zanesville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Dale Cope and Donna (Chamberlain) Vulcan and had lived in this area all of her life.

Dale worked as a laborer at Albco Foundry for eight years.

She was also a homemaker and had been raised in the Mormon church.

Dale enjoyed traveling to Amish country, collecting anything that had to do with cows and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth W. McCulley, whom she married in May 1971; son, Brian (Joy) McCulley of Lisbon; sister, Diane Pickens of Lisbon; brothers, Dave (Sharon) Cope of Lisbon and Mike (Paula) Cope of Damascus; grandchildren, Tommy, Cheyenne and Hunter as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, May 7 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, where the family will receive guests from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services.

