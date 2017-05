NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A driver flipped the truck he was driving after getting distracted by a mosquito, according to a police report.

The accident happened about 9:29 a.m. Wednesday on Mercer Road, south of Lindsey Road.

Police say Dustin Miller, of New Castle, was traveling north on Mercer Road when he lost control, left the road, overcorrected and flipped the truck into a ditch, the report stated.

No injuries were reported.

Miller was cited for careless driving.