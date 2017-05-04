Final game of Indians-Tigers series called off on rainy day

The rainout could help a Cleveland team that just put ace right-hander Corey Kluber on the disabled list.

Cleveland Indians, Progressive Field – Cleveland, Ohio

DETROIT (AP) – The game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians scheduled for Thursday has been postponed because of bad weather.

The game in Detroit was called more than three hours before the scheduled first pitch, with rain in the area expected to linger throughout the day.

There was no makeup date immediately announced. The Tigers took two of three in what was initially supposed to be a four-game series.

Detroit heads off to begin a series at Oakland on Friday night, while the Indians continue their road trip at Kansas City.

