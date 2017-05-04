Fugitive of the Week: Abduction suspect believed to be in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Marshals are looking for 21-year-old Eric Larenzo Weaver, Jr., who is believed to be in the Youngstown area.

Weaver is described as a white man, about 6’3″ and weighing approximately 200 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

He is wanted on charges of abduction, burglary, disrupting public services, aggravated theft, and criminal damage out of Cuyahoga County. A warrant was issued for Weaver’s arrest on April 24, 2017.

Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available.

