Fugitive of the Week: Woman accused of burglary wanted by Boardman PD

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Marshals and Boardman police are looking for 50-year-old Tina Marie Jarrette, who they said burglarized a home.

Jarrette is described as an African American woman, about 5’1″ tall and weighing approximately 218 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

A warrant was issued for her arrest on March 31, 2017.

Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available.

