Greenville family struggles with no electricity for over 3 days

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – It has been a long week for one woman in Greenville.

She has been without power since Monday, and she wants help.

Thousands of people living in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys were without power after storms rumbled through earlier this week. A handful of residents in northern Mercer County are still without power — over three days later.

Tammy Kormos said she and her husband have been without service since around 1:30 p.m. Monday. They’ve had no light, no heat and no well water.

Kormos said she has been calling Penn Power since Monday night but without any satisfaction. According to Penn Power’s online power outage map, fewer than 10 people are without power in the county and none were listed as being without power in Greenville.

WKBN reached out to the power companies to find out why there has been a delay to restore power to some residents. Check back here for updates or watch WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m.